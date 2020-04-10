From Senator Rich Taylor

Recovery resources for Iowans

We’ve had a lot of information coming our way in recent weeks, so I’d like to highlight a few key updates and recources that most constituents will find useful.

Face masks: All are encouraged to stay home as much as possible to avoid spreading the coronavirus. If you must go out, the CDC now recommends wearing cloth face coverings in places where social distancing is difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies).

Unemployment benefits: Unemployment claims have skyrocketed in recent weeks. To help all whose livelihood has taken a hit, the federal CARES Act expands unemployment benefits to the self-employed, independent contractors, nonprofit employees, gig economy workers, those who have exhausted other unemployment insurance and those who may not have sufficient work history to qualify for a regular state claim. Iowa Workforce Development intends to pay qualified individuals their benefits as quickly as possible.

Economic impact payments: The federal CARES Act has authorized cash rebates to individuals. Most Americans will get their payment automatically, and no further action is needed. Payments will be made by direct deposit or by check. For others, the IRS will soon provide guidance on how to get their payment as soon as possible. Check the IRS coronavirus page for updates.

Payroll Protection Program: Forgivable loans are available to businesses with fewer than 500 employees. The Small Business Administration will forgive these loans if all employees are kept on the payroll for eight weeks and the loan is used for payroll, rent, mortgage interest or utilities. Complete details are available on the SBA website.

What’s in the CARES Act: Iowa-based Alchemy Community Transformations has a helpful breakdown of the best resources for rural communities on their website. It includes information on relief benefits for individuals, as well as a guide to federal funding resources that can be searched by topic, eligibility, cost-share requirements and funding type.

For ongoing updates on Iowa’s key recovery resources, check the Senate Democrats caucus web page: senate.iowa.gov/democrats/covid-19.

Additional information

This is a legislative update from State Senator Rich Taylor, representing Henry and Lee counties and portions of Washington and Jefferson counties. For bio, photos and further information, go to senate.iowa.gov/senator/taylor.

To contact Senator Rich Taylor when the Legislature is in session, call the Senate Switchboard at 515-281-3371. Otherwise he can be reached at 319-931-1568. E-mail him at rich.taylor@legis.iowa.gov.

Senator Rich Taylor is an Assistant Leader. He serves on the following committees: