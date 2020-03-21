From Senator Rich Taylor

Getting through our public health emergency

It has been an exhausting week for many Iowans as we make immediate lifestyle changes to protect our families, workplaces and communities from the COVID-19 outbreak. Our jobs, schools, routines and plans have all been impacted.

As a legislator and fellow citizen, I am doing what I can to ensure this time of uncertainty is as short lived as possible.

To protect public health, the Legislature on Monday voted to ensure that tools are in place to keep Iowans safe and that key government services will be available. We also suspended the 2020 session for 30 days.

Iowa Senate Democrats have established a webpage with emergency resources and information from key state offices, department and agencies at wp.me/p8aBRy-7oW. We will continue updating the page as new details become available.

Like you, I am now at home, doing my part to flatten the curve and save lives, as recommended by our public health experts.

But I am still working for you. As your state senator, I am here to help you navigate this difficult time. If you have questions, concerns or suggestions, please call me at 319-931-1568.

Most important, please take good care of yourself, your family, your friends and your neighbors. Together, we will get through this.

