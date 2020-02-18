From Senator Rich Taylor

2-17-20

Child care impacts our economy

In 2017, the Fairfield Economic Development Association and Early Childhood Iowa put together a coalition to expand child care options. They found that Jefferson County needed about 538 additional child care spaces to meet local needs.

The group has created a grant program to start and expand day cares and has established home provider incentive programs. They also plan to open a new 185-space child care center funded by the local business community by July 2021.

Access to child care is key to sustaining a strong workforce and economy. Like local schools, child care is not just a family issue, it impacts local businesses and a community’s quality of life.

According to the Iowa Women’s Foundation, child care has become unaffordable, inaccessible or nonexistent in many Iowa communities. If families don’t have reliable child care, parents can’t report to work or concentrate on the task at hand.

Employers too are starting to take the scarcity seriously. Afterall, it hurts productivity. The availability of safe, affordable child care is crucial to recruiting and retaining workers.

Legislators heard this week from experts on the challenges Iowa is facing when it comes to child care. Early Childhood Iowa encouraged us to consider three strategies to improve access to affordable child care:

Create partnerships to provide grants to increase local child care. Expand programs to improve and retain Iowa’s early childhood workforce. Offer child care tax credits for parents, teachers, daycare staff and businesses.

To learn more about how a lack of child care affects Iowa’s families, businesses and communities, check out the Child Care Crisis in Iowa report.

If you or someone you know is looking for child care, I encourage you to contact Iowa’s Child Care Resource & Referral program. Consultants help families find child care providers who best meet their needs.

