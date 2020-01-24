From Senator Rich Taylor

1-24-20

VETERANS AND SERVICE MEMBERS

Deployments ramp up for Iowa Guard

By this time next year, the Iowa National Guard expects an additional 2,000 of its 9,000 members to be deployed.

That’s what Maj. Gen. Benjamin J. Corell, the new Adjutant General, told legislators in his Condition of the Guard address January 16.

“Over the past several years, the number of federal mobilizations has been relatively light for Iowa National Guard units,” Corell said, noting that 100 Iowa soldiers and airmen are currently serving overseas. “This will change over the next 12 months as a number of Iowa Army National Guard units will mobilize and deploy.”

Corell himself recently returned from a yearlong deployment to Kuwait, where he commanded the 34th Infantry Division “Red Bulls” in support of Operation Spartan Shield. This was Corell’s sixth deployment overseas since September 2000.

In his address, Corell also reviewed the Guard’s disaster response plans, and unveiled his Iowa National Guard Strategy 2028, which will guide the organization for the next eight years. With completion of a new $23 million Davenport Readiness Center, the Guard will dedicate the facility in April. It replaces the Davenport Brady Street Armory, one of the state’s oldest facilities.

Veterans Day on the Hill

On January 22, veterans from across Iowa came to the State Capitol for their annual Veterans Day on the Hill. It’s an honor to welcome our veterans, and to listen to their concerns and ideas.

Their activities included a special ceremony in the Capitol rotunda honoring their service. They had the opportunity to meet with Commandant Timon Oujiri of the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown, Iowa Department of Veterans Affairs Executive Director Steve Lukan, and members of the Iowa Commission of Veterans Affairs. Also on hand were veterans-related organizations and agencies to share information on programs and services, and to ensure veterans receive all the benefits they’ve earned.

The Legislature has worked on many levels to make Iowa a great place for veterans and their families; to encourage returning service members to make Iowa their home; and to ensure they receive the education, job opportunities and quality of life they deserve.

This year, we’ll continue to explore opportunities to support Iowa veterans and their families; enhance existing services at the state and county levels; and help returning service members reenter civilian life.

During Veterans Day on the Hill, leaders of Iowa’s veterans organizations shared their ideas for how the Legislature can better support our veterans and service members. This is especially important as overseas deployments of Iowa National Guard members are expected to ramp up in the next year. We’re pictured here in the office of State Democratic Leader Janet Petersen.

