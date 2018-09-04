From Senator Rich Taylor

IOWANS DESERVE EQUAL PAY FOR EQUAL WORK

In 2009, the Iowa Legislature approved a Pay Equity Act, outlawing wage discrimination. That means that is illegal for an employer to pay some workers less than others for jobs requiring equal skill, effort and responsibility.

Nonetheless, wage inequality persists. Iowa ranks 41 out of the 50 states when it comes to equal pay between men and women. That’s nothing to be proud of, especially when you consider that we’ve dropped from 35th in 2016.

On average, a woman working full time in Iowa earns 77 cents for every dollar a man makes. It’s even worse for women of color: African-American women earn 61 cents for every dollar a white, non-Hispanic man makes; and Latina women make 57 cents for every dollar a white, non-Hispanic man makes.

Over the decades, women have made great gains in education and workforce participation. Even so, the pay gap between men and women widens with higher levels of formal education.

Why should one person be awarded more purchasing power and a better standard of living for the same work? Doesn’t every working Iowan deserve a fair shake at supporting their family and getting ahead? Don’t we all deserve to know our work is valued?

Equal pay for equal work is simply the right thing to do.

We must close loopholes that allow wage discrimination to continue. That includes allowing employees to discuss what they make with coworkers, without fear of retaliation from their employers; and narrowing the reasons an employer may pay workers different amounts.

