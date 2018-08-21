From Senator Rich Taylor

3 WAYS IOWA SCHOOLS DO MORE WITH LESS

This fall, students are returning to schools that have faced ongoing budget cuts. Iowa has seen record-low investment in K-12 education under Republican leadership over the last several years.

While state revenues grew by 4.9 percent over last year, funding for schools went up just one percent. Yet Statehouse Republicans approved a $62 million tax cut for millionaires in 2019, almost double what they added to K-12 funding for this year.

While most schools have been forced to scale back because of misplaced Republican budget priorities, I’m proud of the way educators are innovating and stretching their dollars to boost student learning.

Here are three examples:

Sharing – Since 2008, many Iowa schools have shared some staff and administrative positions, including superintendents, business management, human resources, transportation and maintenance. The state provides financial incentives to schools that opt to share positions. Ultimately, the schools and the state save money while boosting educational excellence. Last year, 230 districts got state incentive money to share administrators. Out of 12 school districts in our region, seven used the program. It promotes good working relationships between neighboring school districts and helps smaller schools meet students’ educational needs with limited resources. Flexibility – Schools are taking advantage of opportunities for flexibility in how they use funding to more effectively meet unique local needs. For example, some schools need to focus more on programs to help kids stay in school and on track to graduate, while others may need to purchase safety equipment for sports or use available funding to cover student lunch debt. AP coursework – A Des Moines Register story this summer highlighted how Iowa schools—including Holy Trinity High School in Fort Madison—increasingly use Advanced Placement coursework to up the rigor and expand learning opportunities in their classrooms. While many students take AP courses to earn college credit, those who don’t pass their AP exams still gain a lot by tackling more complex material that prepares them for problem solving in college and on the job.

