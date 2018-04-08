From Senator Rich Taylor

PUTTING IOWANS FIRST WITH MENTAL HEALTH CARE IMPROVEMENTS

Senate Democrats are Putting Iowans First by focusing on better paying jobs, the best education in the country, revitalizing our rural communities, and making Iowa the #1 place to live.

Iowans say improving access to mental health care is one of the most important things we can do for the quality of life in our state. That message has come through loud and clear in statewide polls, constituent surveys, and your emails, phone calls, letters and visits.

Extensive bipartisan work established Iowa’s regional Mental Health and Disability Services system in 2013 and has continued since. I am particularly proud of two bipartisan laws this year that address major needs.

First, HF 2456 expands mental health services for Iowans in their own communities with access centers that offer short-term care for those in crisis, treatment teams to provide individualized mental health support to Iowans in their homes, comprehensive crisis services that include a 24-hour hotline and mobile response, and intensive residential services that give those with severe mental illness the chance to live with dignity in their own homes.

Second, SF 2113 ensures training to help Iowa educators recognize the signs of depression and other mental health challenges in students and refer them to appropriate services.

Iowa’s mental health overhaul will continue for years to come. Next up, a committee will study how to pay for these and other improvements so that our mental health system can meet Iowans’ needs long term.

Additional information

This is a legislative update from State Senator Rich Taylor, representing Henry and Lee counties and portions of Washington and Jefferson counties. For bio, photos and further information, go to www.senate.iowa.gov/senator/taylor.

To contact Senator Taylor when the Legislature is in session, call the Senate Switchboard at 515-281-3371. Otherwise he can be reached at 319-931-1568. E-mail him at rich.taylor@legis.iowa.gov.

Senator Taylor is ranking member on the Judiciary Committee. He also serves on the Agriculture and Labor & Business Relations committees.