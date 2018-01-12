From Senator Rich Taylor

IOWA COURTS SUCCEED WITH POSITIVE SOLUTIONS

Iowa’s outstanding court system continues to help Iowans through innovative programs.

The Judicial Branch has several “problem-solving courts” that are fine tuned to address criminal behavior related to substance abuse and mental health concerns, including 20 adult drug courts, four mental health courts and one veterans’ court.

In just one year, the mental health court in Scott County had 19 successful participants, who are getting the health care they need to stay out of trouble and become better citizens.

Iowa’s juvenile courts serve kids and their families. Young people who have committed crimes are held accountable and are re-directed in ways that allow them to reach their full potential.

In his Condition of the Judiciary presentation, Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Cady highlighted “Too Good to Lose,” a one-of-a-kind program devoted to the challenges of teen girls. These girls have been accused of crimes and have used drugs, but they are also victims – of sexual assault, domestic violence or human trafficking.

“Too Good to Lose” helps them stay drug free and safe, get an education and give back to their community. Part of their success involves developing positive bonds with trustworthy adults, including the judge overseeing the program, the juvenile court supervisory officer and local women who offer their support.

Chief Justice Cady hopes to expand “Too Good to Lose” throughout the state and that it will become a model for the rest country.

The innovative approach of specialty courts and programs gives a second chance to Iowans who end up in our criminal justice system and improves public safety for all Iowans.

Additional information

This is a legislative update from State Senator Rich Taylor, representing Henry and Lee counties and portions of Washington and Jefferson counties. For bio, photos and further information, go to www.senate.iowa.gov/senator/taylor.

To contact Senator Taylor when the Legislature is in session, call the Senate Switchboard at 515-281-3371. Otherwise he can be reached at 319-931-1568. E-mail him at rich.taylor@legis.iowa.gov.

Senator Taylor is ranking member on the Judiciary Committee. He also serves on the Agriculture and Labor & Business Relations committees.