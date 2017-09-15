From Senator Rich Taylor

LET’S CONTINUE CHILDREN’S HEALTH INSURANCE

Federal funding for the Children’s Health Insurance Program is set to expire at the end of September. I am calling on the U.S. Congress to reauthorize it, and encourage you to join me.

The money Iowa gets from the Children’s Health Insurance Program goes to Healthy and Well Kids in Iowa, or Hawk-I. Hawk-I ensures low-income families get health care for their children so that they grow up healthy and ready to succeed. It is an investment in our kids and Iowa’s future.

Since 1999, Hawk-I has provided good care while being cost effective. Iowa offers Hawk-I health coverage for uninsured children of working families. Families that qualify for Hawk-I contribute to their health care costs on a sliding scale, based on their income. With Hawk-I, kids can go to the doctor, get immunizations and fill prescriptions.

Thousands of Iowa children benefit from Hawk-I, including 520 in Lee County, 468 in Henry County, 382 in Jefferson County and 641 in Washington County. Without it, many families will be forced to make impossible choices that could mean their kids don’t get critical health care when they it.

The Children’s Health Insurance Program has won bipartisan support in Congress for 20 years as a way to keep kids healthy. Join me in encouraging our U.S. Congressman and Senators to extend the Children’s Health Insurance Program for five years. They all voted “yes” on CHIP reauthorization in 2015. Here’s how you can reach them: