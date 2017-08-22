From Senator Rich Taylor

WORK-BASED LEARNING EXPANDS OPPORTUNITIES FOR K-12 STUDENTS

Work-based learning expands the walls of the classroom into the workplace, helping students see how their education can prepare them for future careers.

The Iowa Intermediary Network is one way our state is providing work-based learning opportunities for K-12 students. The program builds relationships among local employers, youth, schools and the community, and encourages more Iowans to earn credentials of value to employers, such as the National Career Readiness Certificate.

The Network is made up of 15 regional programs, each associated with a community college. Regional intermediaries develop partnerships with businesses and industries, professional organizations, schools and Iowa STEM.

Last year, each region received about $97,000 to prepare students for the workforce by connecting them to work-based learning through these partnerships. Students get hands-on experience in potential fields to help them discover the right career path for them. Health sciences, manufacturing and STEM are the more popular fields for Iowa students to explore through work-based learning.

In 2016, Iowa’s Intermediary Network and its partners provided internships, job shadowing and workplace tours to 22,643 Iowa students. Additional educational activities—such as career fairs, presentations, business and industry panels, and open house events—gave 41,806 students opportunities to explore careers. It’s a cost-effective way to help students align their interests with the best-possible educational opportunities.

Indian Hills Get Connected offers Teachers in the Workplace opportunities. Teachers spend a summer on the job in an area business that relates to their subject areas so that they can better prepare their students for jobs.

Southeastern Iowa Community College’s The Link is connected to the schools, economic development and local AEAs to provide solid work-based learning experiences for students.

Learn more about our local work-based learning efforts in the latest Work-Based Learning Intermediary Network Report.

Additional information

This is a legislative update from State Senator Rich Taylor, representing Henry and Lee counties and portions of Washington and Jefferson counties. For bio, photos and further information, go to www.senate.iowa.gov/senator/taylor.

To contact Senator Taylor when the Legislature is in session, call the Senate Switchboard at 515-281-3371. Otherwise he can be reached at 319-931-1568. E-mail him at rich.taylor@legis.iowa.gov.

Senator Taylor is ranking member on the Judiciary Committee. He also serves on the Agriculture and Labor & Business Relations committees.