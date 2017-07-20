From Senator Rich Taylor

IOWA MUST ACT TO PROTECT VULNERABLE KIDS

More children like Sabrina Ray and Natalie Finn will suffer if we don’t get moving on changes to better protect kids under state care.

On June 5, the Legislature’s Government Oversight Committee met to consider how and why Iowa has failed these children, after months of public pressure and unofficial meetings organized by Senate Democrats. The official hearing was called following the starvation death of a second Iowa girl adopted out of foster care and into an unregulated “homeschool” setting.

Senate Democrats on the Government Oversight Committee say what they learned at that hearing warrants further investigation by the committee, changes in state policy and restored funding to better protect kids at risk of abuse. They submitted recommendations to committee leaders last month calling for:

Continued oversight: The Legislature relies on its investigative arm to get to the bottom of problems in state government and how to fix them. The Iowa Department of Human Services has hired an out-of-state consultant to help review its child protective system, but Iowans deserve an independent analysis from the Government Oversight Committee. Changes at DHS: Child protective workers must be able to freely discuss their concerns and ideas for improvements without fear of retaliation. Checks and balances should be in place to ensure case plans are reviewed and follow-up on reports of abuse. Better budget and policy priorities: We must prevent further budget cuts to DHS child protective services and get them the funding they need to maintain manageable caseloads; require foster care children to attend school; and require homeschooled kids to register yearly with the Department of Education and have an annual physical exam.

All children deserve the chance to grow up in safe and loving homes. Sadly, Iowa’s law that removed any regulation on homeschooling has given bad parents the power to isolate, abuse and starve children. We must make changes to prevent any more kids from suffering.

Additional information

