From Senator Rich Taylor

ENHANCING RURAL INTERNET WILL BOOST ECONOMY

Earlier this year, Senate Democrats announced a plan to revitalize Iowa’s small towns and rural areas.

Our proposal includes expanding job creation in all 99 counties, ensuring safe, affordable housing, and increasing cultural and recreational opportunities. Another cornerstone of the plan calls for improving Internet service in rural Iowa.

I’m happy to report that we’re taking a big step toward that goal. This week, the Iowa Senate approved legislation (SF 2388) designed to incent phone, cable and Internet companies to invest more in expanding high-speed Internet.

I voted for the bill because I know our small towns and rural communities will reap great rewards with more reliable Internet service at homes, schools, businesses and farms. It’ll spur modern agriculture, connect small businesses to the global marketplace, and allow students to learn anything in the world from anywhere in the world.

Additional information

This is a legislative update from State Senator Rich Taylor, representing Henry and Lee counties and portions of Washington and Jefferson counties. For bio, photos and further information, go to www.senate.iowa.gov/senator/taylor.

To contact Senator Taylor when the Legislature is in session, call the Senate Switchboard at 515-281-3371. Otherwise he can be reached at 319-931-1568. E-mail him at rich.taylor@legis.iowa.gov.

Senator Taylor is ranking member on the Judiciary Committee. He also serves on the Agriculture and Labor & Business Relations committees.