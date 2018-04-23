From Senator Taylor

MISMANAGEMENT OF STATE BUDGET HOLDS UP PROGRESS

The legislative session was scheduled to wrap up April 17. Unfortunately, gridlock among Statehouse Republicans has put the House and Senate into overtime.

The longer the Legislature takes to adjourn, the more bad things happen for Iowans. In the 15 months that Republicans have controlled state government, they’ve borrowed more than $140 million and slashed more than $120 million from programs and departments just to balance the current year’s budget. At the same time, they continue to push “tax reform.” This haphazard approach isn’t just putting state finances in crisis. It’s also hurting Iowa families and their communities.

Wrapping up the 2018 session is the best way to avoid further damage. Until we do, I will continue fighting for working Iowans who aren’t getting their money’s worth from a Legislature overrun by misplaced priorities and fiscal mismanagement.

I hope we can restore fiscal stability and pass a budget that reflects Iowa values. This includes investing in students and job-creation initiatives, and reining in out-of-control spending on tax credits.

Additional information

This is a legislative update from State Senator Rich Taylor, representing Henry and Lee counties and portions of Washington and Jefferson counties. For bio, photos and further information, go to www.senate.iowa.gov/senator/taylor.

To contact Senator Taylor when the Legislature is in session, call the Senate Switchboard at 515-281-3371. Otherwise he can be reached at 319-931-1568. E-mail him at rich.taylor@legis.iowa.gov.

Senator Taylor is ranking member on the Judiciary Committee. He also serves on the Agriculture and Labor & Business Relations committees.