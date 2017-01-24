From Representative Dave Heaton

UPFRONT

January 23, 2017

Title: Making Iowa’s Highways Safer

In the Governor’s State of the State speech one of his big initiatives was to do what we could through law to pass safety laws addressing driver distraction. I believe his comments were pointed mostly toward the use of cell phones and texting while driving. He noted that Iowa’s highway deaths were 100 more than 2016, and 2015. This is a very serious increase and he encouraged all of us to drive sensibly to reduce death on our highways.

This last Saturday, a constituent from Washington, Iowa made comments during a community meeting in Washington. He noted that his wife and he had moved here from Maryland a little over two years ago and discovered that, in general, Iowa drivers are much more polite than drivers in Maryland. He also noted that many of Iowa drivers appear to be woefully unaware of some of the basic rules of safe driving. A major part of this problem he felt is the lack of laws giving the police the tools they need to enforce safe driving.

Over the last two years, he told us he had personally observed drivers ignoring common sense necessities. He said he observed some of the local police making some of these errors also. Some of the examples include: driving in heavy rain with no lights on; driving while talking on a hand held cell phone; not using turn signals; and driving fast in very heavy fog with no lights on and ignoring a signal from another driver to turn the lights on. If the police cannot set a good example, how can we expect the residents to do any better??? Iowa seems to trail many other states with their concern for safe driving laws. “I have also seen a motorcyclist on the highway with deadening headsets over his ears; the driver of a large pickup reading the newspaper while driving down the highway; starting the execution of a turn and only then putting on the turn signals; multiple cars driving at early dawn or late dusk with no lights, and many cars with daylight running lights installed with the lights turned off”.

He believed that all these provisions would be enacted in such a way that the police would be permitted to stop the vehicle, encouraged to stop the vehicle and, if necessary, detain the driver committing these infractions. He finished his remarks with a list of proposed Iowa safe driving law provisions. He strongly believes that without some real penalties connected with these types of infractions, drivers will continue their types of behaviors.

Proposed Iowa Safe Driving Law Provisions

All vehicles, while moving, will have either daylight running lights or headlights on at all times. Turning signals will be used a minimum of five (5) seconds or one half block, whichever is less, when changing lanes or making a turn. This is always to be done whether or not the driver sees any other vehicles. Headlights, not daylight running lights, will be on anytime it is precipitating or there is observable smoke or fog. No vehicle may have covers over any lights that lessen the amount of light designed to be emitted by vehicle manufacturer. Any vehicle observed without all lighting working properly will be given a ticket requiring a safety inspection to ensure all lighting functions have been corrected or the confiscation of the license plates. The driver of a vehicle may only operate cell phone in a hands free mode. The driver may not text at any time when the vehicle is moving. The driver of a vehicle may not perform any activity that distracts the driver from continuously watching the road, such as reading, shaving or applying makeup, while the vehicle is in motion. The driver of a vehicle may not wear any type of headphone that affect the hearing on both ears. The driver may wear a single ear piece as long as the other ear can hear clearly. The driver involved in an accident while under the influence; operating a cell phone in a non-hands-free mode; or, texting will be charged with damage or injury done as if it were an intentional act done in the first degree. (license permanently revoked) Any driver convicted of driving under the influence will have their driver’s license and license plates confiscated for a minimum of six (6) months. This punishment will double until the two (2) year length is reached and then the licenses will be permanently revoked.

A police officer not properly ticketing a person driving under the influence will be subject to the same punishment as the offender.

A person driving with a revoked license will serve a jail sentence for a period of double the time the license revocation.

Automobiles and trucks may not have tires extending beyond the fender coverage. Automobiles and trucks may not have the windshield or driver side windows darkened more than furnished by the original vehicle manufacturer.

So what do you think of these new safety law proposals? With your help, I may suggest some of these be put into Iowa Law. Let me know how you think. You can contact me at dave.heaton@legis.state.ia.us, or drop me a note and let me know how you feel about some of these suggestions.

One thing is for sure, we need to do something to reduce death on Iowa’s highways. Perhaps some of these new suggestions would help.

If you have any issues or concerns, please contact me. Be sure to include your name and address with any communication to my office.

