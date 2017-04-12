From Rep. Dave Heaton

UPFRONT

APRIL 11, 2017

TITLE: Moving toward end of session

We are now entering the final two weeks of the legislative session. There is still a lot of work to do, including making some very tough decisions about next year’s budget. It is going to take a lot of work if legislators want to wrap things up by April 18, when their daily expenses run out.

One thing slowing progress down is the condition of our state’s economy. A slow economy means less is collected in taxes. Fewer taxes paid means less money is available for things like education, Medicaid, tax reform and water quality.

In response, the Governor borrows $131.1 million from the state’s Rainy Day Fund in order to make it through the current fiscal year. The Governor would repay these funds over two years by borrowing $104.8 million from an estimated ending balance for FY 2018 and $26.3 the following year, FY 2019.

The Governor’s new budget for next fiscal year FY 2018 spends $7.284 billion. This is a decrease of $173.3 million from the budget the Governor presented earlier in the year. The Governor’s budget continues commitments made in prior years to pay for local government property tax cuts and adds $41.1 million to pay for commitments made to K-12 education.

Legislative leaders announced their targets last Wednesday. These targets are in response to the Governor’s proposal and are asking for a larger reduction than the Governor asked for. Why? Leadership does not believe that we can count on an ending balance to be there at the end of next fiscal year to help pay back the reserve funds. They agree to paying it back over a period of two years, but would use budget reductions to provide the $70 million, and $61 million, respectively, to repay the $131 million debt.

So here is a quick look at the spending levels recommended for my Health and Human Services Budget:

JOINT HHS BUDGET TARGET $1.766 BILLION

Governor Revised FY 18: $1.787 billion

Governor original FY 18: $1.862 billion

Revised FY 17: $1,794 billion

Actual FY 16: $1.9 billion

As you can see, the Joint Health and Human Services Subcommittee has less money to spend this year. Joint targets for HHS are:

$28 million less than REVISED FY17

$21 million less than Governor’s revised FY 18 budget request

$96 million less than original Governor’s FY 18 budget request

$134 million less than actual FY 16 expenditures

As you can see by these numbers, I am having a very difficult job in meeting my target. To me it is more than just numbers; it’s the people that these numbers and budget touch. Services will be affected, some jobs will be lost. But I have been given the challenge by my leadership to make government smarter and smaller.

There is no doubt in my mind that our government has grown. We have reached a point where, because of a slow economy, tax credits that we have awarded, property tax relief that the state has chosen to backfill, and an increased investment in quality education, this growth is unsustainable. These next two weeks will be devoted to meeting our budget target. Reaching that point, along with my other budget chairmen, will enable all of us to be assured that our budgets are fiscally responsible and sustainable.

If our economy improves and results in increased revenue and an ending balance for the next year, we can move forward.

Visiting the capitol this week was David VandonBoom from Mount Pleasant.

If you have any issues or concerns, please contact me. Be sure to include your name and address with any communication to my office.

Dave Heaton, State Representative,

State House, Des Moines, Iowa 50319

Phone: 515-281-7327~Fax: 515-281-6958

E-mail: dave.heaton@legis.state.ia.us

Web page: http://www.daveheaton