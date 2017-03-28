From Rep. Dave Heaton

UPFRONT

March 28, 2017

TITLE: One For The Folks Back Home

Last night the house passed some legislation for the “folks back home.” The title of the bill is called “Step Therapy Overrides Exception.”

The bill is important because it addresses one of the problems we have today with the development of new and better drugs to treat both physical and mental conditions. After billions of dollars of research and trials to prove the efficacy of the drug, a patient may find that he is unable to use that drug, even though it is superior or works better for them than others.

For example, let us say the patient has a problem with high cholesterol. The person has watched his diet, he is a runner and bicyclist, but still his cholesterol continues to climb high into the 400’s. The cholesterol medications that the person was taking couldn’t get his cholesterol level down into the healthy range of under 200.

The patient was able to learn about a new class of approved cholesterol drugs called PCSK9 Inhibitors that were proving highly effective for people like him whose life long high cholesterol was determined by genetics rather than life style. The medicine was new and much more expensive than the conventional medicine he was taking.

His doctor knew of the shortcomings of the drugs the patient was on, and requested the patient’s insurance company agree to cover the cost of the new drug. That is when the patient became aware of one of the barriers patients face when trying to find the right drug that performs best for the patient.

The patient discovered about a health process known as prior authorization or step therapy, which requires an insurer to expressly agree to cover the cost of certain, usually more expensive, therapy even the if the patient’s doctor says it is the best treatment for that patient.

Step therapy goes even further and says that the drug must fail serving the patient before and alternative drug can be prescribed. In many instances, the patient’s condition can worsen rather than improve because of this process by insurance companies. Sometimes this requires forcing patients to fail on drug therapy protocols multiple times before the patient is allowed to take a drug that works for them. Insurance companies are interested in holding down medical costs even if it is not in the best interest of the patient.

HF 233 provides for a step therapy override exception process. When the coverage of a prescription drug is restricted by an insurance plan due to a step therapy protocol, the patient shall have access to a clear process to request a step therapy override exception. Insurance plans can use their existing medical exceptions process to satisfy this requirement.

The step therapy override exception requested by the patient is required to be approved by the insurance carrier if any of the following circumstances apply:

EXCEPTION #1 – The prescription drug required under the step therapy protocol is contraindicated (there is a medical reason for not using the drug) due to a documented adverse event. A step therapy override exception shall be approved if the drug is likely to do any of the following:

Cause an adverse reaction to the patient Decrease the patient’s ability to perform daily activities Cause physical or mental harm to the patient

EXCEPTION #2 – The prescription drug required under the step therapy protocol is expected to be ineffective based on the clinical characteristics of the patient and any of the following :

The characteristics of the drug in peer-reviewed literature The doctor’s medical judgment based on clinical practice guidelines or peer-reviewed journals The patient’s documented experience with the drug

EXCEPTION #3 – The patient has had a trial of an equivalent dose of the drug under the step therapy protocol in their current or previous insurance plan and the doctor took the patient off that drug because it was not effective for the patient.

EXCEPTION #4 – The patient is currently receiving a positive outcome on a drug selected by their doctor for their medical condition while under their current or previous health plan. This does not encourage the use of pharmaceutical samples for the sole purpose of meeting the requirements for a step therapy override exception.

Upon approval of a step therapy override exception, the insurance company shall authorize coverage for the drug selected by the patient’s health care professional if it is a covered prescription under their benefit plan. The insurance company has to approve or deny the step therapy override exception within the same time frame for prior authorizations. If a request for an override is denied, the insurance company shall provide the patient and doctor with information about how to appeal.

The bill shall not prevent an insurer from requiring a patient to try a prescription drug with the same generic name before providing coverage for the equivalent brand. The bill also does not prevent a health care professional from prescribing a prescription drug that is determined to be medically appropriate.

I have one regret on this bill; it does not apply to those who are eligible for Medicaid. The current contract with the managed care companies does not allow for any changes at this time. But I strongly feel as a legislator that laws we pass here should apply equally to all. I will be working to allow for a study to be made as to the effect that this Step Therapy Override would have if added to our Medicaid Managed Care.

