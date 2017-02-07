From Rep. Dave Heaton

February 6, 2017

Title: Moving Forward

The ink was barely dry from Governor Branstad signing of the 2017 Deappropriation Bill when my fellow House Budget Chairs met and began work on the 2018 Budget.

In previous years where it took several months of arguing back and forth between House and Senate before an agreement was reached on the size of the budget pie and each subcommittee got its piece. But because of the agreement reached in the Deappropriaton Bill, the level of spending has been set by the House, Senate and the governor. For Fiscal Year 2018 (which starts on July 1), the maximum level of spending will be $7.4555 billion. This is increase of about $200 million compared to the 2017 budget.

There is no agreement to spend up to the $7.4555 billion or $200.9 million levels — only that these numbers represent the ceiling on state spending for next year.

So now there will be those in the lobby that will be eyeing those dollars. $201 million sounds like a lot of money, and it is, but there are areas that need to be addressed in the 2018 budget before one can look at additional expenditures. The term used for expenditures is the “built-ins.” These built-ins include:

Medicaid – $42 million

Because of the implementation of Medicaid modernization, Medicaid’s growth is substantially smaller than the state experienced in previous years. Even though this approach has reduced expenses by $108 million for the current budget, we were still required to make further adjustments of $14.5 million to prevent any shortfall. Going forward into the next budget, we have additional costs that we have to cover. Senior citizens who are eligible for Medicare and have low income receive Medicare supplement expenses through the state’s Medicaid program. The cost of this is expected to grow by $7 million. The state’s share of costs for the 200,000 Iowans insured by the Health & Wellness Plan will grow by another 2.5 percent. This will raise the state’s share of Medicaid by $16.3 million. When you apply the $66.6 million adjustment in the federal government’s share of Medicaid costs, you come up with a need of $42 million for the program next year.

But there are other potential costs in Medicaid. We still have to make a decision as to whether or not we will increase the capitation rates that our managed care organizations are receiving. Nursing homes, because of inflation, are asking for an addition $45 million, and home health is requesting $5.9 million.

This additional request of $50.9 million could bring next year’s Medicaid growth to $92.9 million.

Filling the state reserve accounts – $20.4 million

Another major expense for the new revenue will be to maintain the state’s reserve funds. Under law, the Cash Reserve Fund and the Economic Emergency Fund are to equal ten percent of the General Fund budget. In the past years, the state’s ending balance had sufficient funds to provide the additional money needed as well as payment for Iowa’s share of federal disaster aid known as “performance of duty”. For 2018, the ending balance will not be sufficient to raise the cash reserve funds to their new level. It is expected that the state will need $20.4 million to meet this requirement.

The Technology Reinvestment Fund – $17.5 million

Over the past several years, funding for state government technology projects through the Technology Reinvestment Fund have come from the Rebuild Iowa Infrastructure Fund (RIIF) instead of the $17.5 million standing appropriation out of the General Fund. In FY 2018, RIIF does not have the capacity to once again cover these costs, even at a reduced level. So the General Fund will have to return to being the source of technology funding for new computer systems and equipment upgrades for entities like Iowa Public Television and the ICN.

Peace Officers Retirement System Contribution – $5 million

As part of the FY 2017 budget deal, the state’s annual extra contribution to the Peace Officers Retirement System was reduced

from $5 million to $2.5 million. We need to get back to funding this at the required level of $5 million next year.

Department of Corrections pharmaceutical costs – $2.2 million

The state will also have to address rising pharmaceutical costs in Iowa’s prisons. Much of the anticipated $2.2 million increase will be due to the exorbitant price of Hepatitis C medications, which can cost up to $80,000 for a full series of treatments per person.

These five items together would account for $84.6 million of revenue. Beyond these are a number of areas where legislators have significant interest in addressing. The increase in state aid to schools will amount to $40 million in FY 2018. Addressing issues like transportation costs or district cost per pupil inequity will require significant resources if they are to be addressed.

We may also need to address some of the appropriations that were adjusted in the Deappropriations bill. Our state universities need to be able to hire and retain top-flight professors. Iowa’s community colleges are looking for more help to address workforce needs in a changing economy. Our regent’s institutions experienced an $18 million reduction, while community college funding was reduced by $3 million. Some of these monies will have to be replaced. The Department of Corrections experienced a $5.5 million reduction. The courts current year budget was reduced by $3 million, and the Highway Patrol funding was cut by $1 million. With the concern about the public’s safety and rising traffic deaths, these departments will need to be addressed.

The Governor’s budget also calls for a new commitment for improving Iowa’s water quality, which would cost $3.7 million in next year’s budget.

Now I think you can see the predicament we are in as we address the budget for 2018. Additional funding available for the coming year is $200.9 million. The built-in expenditures are $84.6 million and there is the potential for an additional $125.1 million that will have to be addressed. As you can see, that is more spending than we have money for in Fiscal Year 2018. I want you to understand that we will be doing the very best we can to address next year’s needs.

