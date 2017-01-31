From Rep. Dave Heaton

TITLE: Fiscal Commitment

House Republicans are committed to these principles to produce a balanced and sustainable state budget:

1. We will spend less than the state collects.

2. We will not use one-time money for on-going needs;

3. We will not balance the budget by intentionally underfunding programs; and

4. We will return unused tax dollars to Iowa’s taxpayers.

This week the House of Representatives will pass the De-Appropriation Bill. This bill was jointly agreed to by the House, Senate and the Governor. The Senate passed their bill last Friday and the House will pass it on to the Governor’s desk for his signature.

This all began last July when revenue began to come in below the Revenue Estimating Conference (REC) estimate. Revenues continue to fall behind and in December the REC reported that this year’s budget would face $117 million shortfall, approved by the 2016 Legislature. To

fix this problem, the 2017 Legislature needs to reduce spending levels so that they do not exceed revenue.

2017 is the fourth consecutive year where actual revenue to the state will not meet the official forecast from the REC. Many people ask what happened to our state’s ending balance. Well, with four straight years of budgets exceeding revenues, the money is gone. There is no ending balance to draw from and therefore that is the reason we have to pass this de-appropriation bill.

From the beginning, the goal of the House and Senate was to hold K-12 education and Medicaid harmless. This is significant in that these two important budgets make up 60 percent of the budgets.

Both the House and Senate Appropriations Committees passed identical bills on Tuesday evening that reduces state spending by $117.6 million for the current fiscal year. The bills reduce specific appropriations to state departments and agencies by $81 million. Another $11.5 million will be cut from various Executive Branch agencies through reductions in operational expenditures. These can include limits on purchases of office supplies, employee travel, office equipment, printing and binding, marketing campaigns, and a hiring freeze. The final portion of the reductions will be made through the use of unexpended funds. This amount -$25.2 million – will also be reduced from the funds available for use in FY 2018 which is a necessary move to satisfy House Republican budgeting principles.

We will not use one-time money to fund ongoing needs.

Within the bill, House Republicans have given state agencies flexibility to implement the cuts in the best way possible for their agency. This will help agencies avoid program disruptions that impact the public.

While the bill includes reductions to state universities and community colleges, the amount in the bill is less than the amount in the Governor’s proposal. Universities experienced an $18 million reduction, versus a $25.5 million governor proposal. Reductions for community colleges amounted to one third of the Governor’s request. Southeast Iowa Community College will experience a $159 thousand decrease versus over one-half million dollars in the Governor’s de-appropriation request. The President of the Board of Regents, Bruce Rastetter, has told the media that this reduction will not result in a tuition increase.

My Health and Human Services Budget was especially challenging. I had to find $25 million of reductions to contribute my share to the De-Appropriation bill. I am very happy with the results. I did not have to affect any services to any people currently being served; I did not have to affect any current programs; I was able to re-direct federal funding toward previous General Fund expenditures and utilize unspent available money. At the same time, I was able to provide additional needed funding to the State Children’s Health Insurance Program, $259,179; The Cherokee MHI, $124,553; the Independence MHI, $1,136,912; and the Civil Commitment Unit for Sexual Offenders; $478,878. The net contribution of Health and Human Services amounts to $24, 950,195.

Critics of the bill say we could have financed this De-Appropriation bill in a different way. They say we can use the reserve as a source of

funding. Yes, we could, but by law we would have to repay the fund in the following year. This would create a $117 million shortfall in that year. There would be no money for education and we would have to short health care.

There are others who think we can use the tax credits, of which Iowa has $241 million currently granted. The Legislative Fiscal Bureau says that because they have already been distributed, it would be impossible to go there. Perhaps in another year we should visit these tax credits and retain those which would be deemed necessary.

This bill does not come without, what I feel, shortcomings. The Department of Corrections will experience a $5.5 million reduction; the courts will receive a $3 million cut; and the Highway Patrol budget will be reduced by $1 million. These reductions amount to one-third of what the Governor proposed in his de-appropriation budget. We did the best we could to soften the blow in these three critical areas. It is my hope that in the coming budget year we will do everything we can to re-establish the funding levels for our prisons, our courts and our highway law enforcement.

This bill will be signed by the Governor. We can comply with our budgeting principles. We will move on toward establishing our 2018 budget.

Visitors to the Capitol last week were: Jennifer Montgomery and Lacey Harlan-Ralls with the Henry County Health Center; Pastor Monte Knudson; Joy Stewczyk, Community Action of Southeast Iowa, FADSS; Jan Shelman,AMP; New London School Board Members Chad Wahls and Jesse Howard.

