From Rep. Dave Heaton

UPFRONT

April 24, 2018

Title: Shining Some Light on Higher Drug Costs

Most of my work here at the Capitol involves the H.H.S. Budget and the Human Resources Committee. I also serve on the House Oversight Committee.

The Oversight Committee has a broad range of responsibilities overseeing the activities of all levels and aspects of state government. So far this year, we’ve examined the activities of the I.C.N. and the misuse of funds by its former director.

Last Wednesday we began an investigation of the alleged overcharging local governments, in this case the Wapello County Jail, for their prescription drug costs in excess of what the P.B.M. was paying the pharmacy for providing the prescriptions.

Wapello County officials cited multiple cases in which they said CVS Caremark, a P.B.M., was paying local pharmacies as little as $2.69 to fill prescriptions, yet billing the county $124. This payment method is known as “paying the spread,” the difference between what is charged to the payer and what is paid to the pharmacy.

The situation involves “pharmacy benefit managers” or P.B.M.’s, that manage prescription drug programs on behalf of health plans.

In the United States, a P.B.M. is a third party administrator of prescription drug programs for commercial health plans, self-insured employer plans, Medicare Part D plans, the federal employee’s health benefit program, and state government employee plan.

According to the American Pharmacists Association (APhA), “P.B.M.s are primarily responsible for developing and maintaining the formulary, contracting with pharmacies, negotiating discounts and rebates with drug manufacturers, and processing and paying prescription drug claims. For the most part, they work with self-insured companies and government programs striving to maintain or reduce the pharmacy expenditures of the plan while concurrently trying to improve health care outcomes.”

In 2007, the function of P.B.M.’s changed “from simply processing prescription transactions to managing the pharmacy benefit for health plans,” negotiating “drug discounts with pharmaceutical manufacturers,” and providing “drug utilization reviews and disease management.” P.B.M.s also created a formulary that encouraged or even required “health plan participants to use preferred formulary products to treat their condition.” The three largest P.B.M’s in the United States including Express Scripts, CVS Caremark and Optum RX control the distribution of 85% of all prescription drugs.

It is the desire of the Oversight Committee that we could pass legislation that lend transparency to the functioning of these P.B.M.s. Their purchasing power has created almost a monopoly on the pricing and payment for prescription drugs. The Committee will continue its investigation of the effects, the use of “the spread” and its effect on the pharmacies being able to meet their costs of operations.

Recent increases in prescription drug prices and patients’ ability to afford them have received much attention from policymakers and the media, with particular focus on patients’ out-of-pocket (OOP) expenditures for drugs. For insured patients, an important element of OOP spending is the copayment, a fixed dollar amount paid per prescription by the patient. The term “copayment” suggests that the patient and insurer are sharing the total cost of the drug – the patient pays the copayment, and the insurer pays the remaining cost. But recent investigations have shown that on some prescription claims, the total cost of the drug is less than the patient’s copayment, and the insurer or pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) keeps the difference in what is known as a “clawback.” Some pharmacists have expressed frustration that they are bound by “gag clauses” in their contracts with insurers and P.B.M.s not to disclose to patients when they could save money by not using their insurance because of such practices.

National studies have been conducted on the effect that this “clawback” has on the patient overpayment for their prescriptions. In a study involving over 9.6 million prescriptions, “the clawback” occurred in over 25% of claims involving overpayment. The amount of overpayment varied from a minimal amount to a high of over 50% of the national average retail price per prescription.

I met with our state’s largest pharmacy, Hy-Vee, and I asked them if “the clawback” existed in Iowa and was there a gag clause that prevented the pharmacists from stating the customer could purchase the drug cheaper if they could bypass their insurance and pay cash. The representative of Hy-Vee said, “yes” such contracts exist from some P.B.M.s and the pharmacies they serve.

I am proposing legislation this year if passed by this legislature and passed on to the Governor that would do three things;

A pharmacy benefits manager would be prohibited from:

Prohibiting a pharmacist or pharmacy from providing an insured individual information on the amount of the insured’s cost share for such insured’s prescription drug and the clinical efficacy of the more affordable alternative drug if one is available. Neither a pharmacy nor a pharmacist shall be penalized by a pharmacy benefits manager for disclosing such information to an insured or for selling to an insured a more affordable alternative if one is available, including but not limited to the cash price for insured’s prescription drug; Charging or collecting from an insured a copayment that exceeds the total submitted charges by the network pharmacy; Any amount paid by an insured pursuant to this section shall be applied toward any deductible the insured has under the insured’s health plan.

In today’s rising healthcare costs and the impact it is having on the citizens of our State, I think it is important that in this complex world of healthcare we need as much transparency in our health system as possible. We need to make sure that those who are paying the bill for their healthcare are paying the correct price and are not victims by those who would take advantage of a lack of transparency in the delivery of those services.

I think with the passage of this legislation we will take a step forward in accomplishing this goal.

Dave Heaton, State Representative,

State House, Des Moines, Iowa 50319

Phone: 515-281-7327~Fax: 515-281-6958

E-mail: dave.heaton@legis.state.ia.us

Web page: http://www.daveheaton.net