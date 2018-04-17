From Rep. Dave Heaton

April 16, 2018

Title: Tale of Two Tax Reforms

Last week, the House released their plan for tax reform. The plan was made possible because of tax reform at the national level. Because of this, Iowans will pay $1.8 billion less in federal taxes in tax year 2018. However due to the fact that Iowa has federal tax deductibility, Iowan’s will pay additional state taxes totaling $107 million in the tax year 2018, and grow to $153 million in tax year 2019. Because of the increase in these revenues to the state, we feel very strongly that this money needs to be returned to Iowa’s tax payers.

This plan would cut Iowa’s income taxes by $139 million next year and $298 million in 2020.

The plan calls for an 8.9% income tax reduction for the average Iowan, with 90% of middle class tax payers seeing their tax bill lowered. For example, a single tax payer making $25,000 would see their tax burden reduced by 14.9%. A single parent with one child making $48,000 would see their tax burden reduced by 12.4%. A family of four would see their tax burden reduced by 14.4%.

The House plan is targeted toward the middle class. In fact, it is called the Middle Class Tax Relief Act. It will reduce Iowans’ state taxes by $1.3 billion over the next five years.

Changes for the tax year 2018 include:

Significantly increases the standard deduction ($3,000 for individuals and $7,500 for families)

Puts middle class families first while reducing rates for all individual income tax brackets

Expands 529 education savings plans to include K-12 tuition

Increases Section 179 expensing limit to $100,000 in tax year 2018 and further increases it to $250,000 in tax year 2020

Makes a number of federal tax coupling changes

Income tax reductions will occur in 2019 and 2020. Starting in tax year 2019 all individual income tax rates will be reduced between one percent and 5.6%. In 2020, individual income tax rates are reduced again between one percent and 11%.

The plan we’ve proposed makes no changes to Federal Deductibility or the corporate income tax.

When the plan is fully implemented in 2020, Iowans will see their state income taxes reduced by almost 9%. Additionally, 90% of middle income Iowans will see a lower state tax burden as a result of this plan.

Besides reducing the tax burden of Iowans, this tax reform bill also addresses tax fairness. Over the last 20 years we have seen the tremendous growth in purchasing goods and services over the internet. For all of its convenience, it has put our businesses on main street at risk. At the same time, our state sales tax revenues have remained flat or seen a decrease. It has also led to taking money out of our communities and has led to many local retailers having to close their doors.

Depending upon an upcoming decision by the U S Supreme Court, this tax reform bill would apply sales tax to the following entities:

Sellers like Amazon, Zappos or Wayfair

Third party sellers using online marketplaces like Amazon or eBay

Products that have existed for decades, but are delivered in a digital format now

The revenue generated from these changes will be put directly into cutting Iowans income taxes.

The Senate’s tax reform proposal is much more aggressive; where the House proposes a reduction in individual income taxes by about $1.3 billion over the next five years, the Senate plan would decrease individual and corporate taxes by $2 billion over the same time frame.

Is the Senate plan too aggressive?? Having adequate revenue is important too. I recognize there are people at home who feel state government spending is excessive and wish to see spending reduced. I also feel that people at home want to continue to receive necessary services from their state government. In passing tax reform, one has to consider the impact it would have on state revenues.

The House plan puts middle class Iowans and families at the front of the line and prioritizes them to receive the biggest tax cuts, while also insuring we can responsibly balance the state budget in future years. The House tax reform plan is very close to the Governor’s proposal made earlier this year. We feel it is fair and reasonable. We know that in proposing tax reform we must be responsible.

