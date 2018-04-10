From Rep. Dave Heaton

UPFRONT

April 9, 2018

Title: THIS I BELIEVE

This legislative session is starting to wind down. There are fewer than 50 bills left to consider and only less than ten working days to make their way through them. The budget targets have yet to be determined so the ten budget bills that form the $7.25 billion dollar state budget are yet to be determined.

The big barrier that is between now and adjournment is to find agreement on tax reform. The Senate proposal amounts to almost $2 billion dollars in tax relief, with the second year calling for a reduction of almost $1 billion dollars in state revenues. The House plan is much more conservative.

We strongly believe that we need to find a way to leave more money in the pockets of Iowa tax payers while making our tax code simpler and fairer. The House believes that any tax reform must be pragmatic and protect budget sustainability for future years.

Why are we considering tax reform? Due to tax reform at the national level, Iowans will pay $1.8 billion less in federal taxes in tax year 2018. Because Iowa has federal deductibility, Iowans will pay additional state taxes totaling $107 million dollars in tax year 2018 and $153 million dollars in tax year 2019. There is a desire by many that these revenues should be returned to the tax payers of Iowa.

The House is standing firm in its conservative approach to tax reform. Events this past week caused great concern as the economic future of our agricultural sector. The response of China to U.S. Government’s proposed tariffs on imported goods could have a devastating effect on our meat, grains and agricultural machinery industries.

China, in reply to President Trump’s $100 billion tariff proposal responded by targeting the $14 billion annual U.S. soybean exports, about half of the U.S. crop with a 25% tariff. Consumers in China will pay more for pork because the beans are used mainly to feed pigs. But U. S. farmers will suffer more if Argentine and Brazilian soybean producers snatch the American market share.

America’s farm states have had to cope with low commodity prices for the last several years. Several agricultural states under-performed in income gains last year. Iowa finished 49th out of 50 in percentage change in personal income growth in 2017, joining Kansas 1%; Missouri 2.1%; Nebraska 1.4%;,

North Dakota -0.3%; and South Dakota 1.4%. Iowa personal income grew only .3% compared to the national average of 3.1%.

The Governor last week signed the Mental Health Bill that goes a long way toward improving access and the delivery of mental health services. We will appropriate $876,000 this year to initiate the implementation of the new legislation. An appropriation next year will require an additional $6 million to sustain the services.

We must be prepared to expect reduced state revenues. We also have to insure that Iowans will be able to receive the services from their state government that they expect. The Senate must consider the House position if we are able to move forward, pass a budget and adjourn.

The negotiations that lie ahead will be difficult. Egos and agendas must be set aside. Remember, we are here to do what is best for all Iowans, and not the few. We are here to do what we can to improve the lives and wellbeing of our citizens.

All the while we must make sure that what we decide, whether it be tax reform or the budget, that both will be sustainable in the outgoing years. Iowans must be confident that the services they count on will be there for them. Public safety, the courts, education and the health and wellbeing of its citizens should be paramount as we wind down this session and adjourn.

VISITORS TO THE CAPTIOL: Fairfield FFA, Central Lee FFA, Holy Trinity Senior Class, guests of Iowa Farm Bureau Pastor Monte Knudson from Mt. Pleasant; my brother, Denny Heaton and Judy McCuen and Denny’s grandchildren, Kegan and Kia Heaton, and last but not least, my daughter Mary Carrick and grandchildren Sophie and Patrick.

