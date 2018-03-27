From Rep. Dave Heaton

UPFRONT

March 22, 2018

Title: Iowa’s Affordable Health Plan

Last week the House passed a very significant bill, SF 2349, which would address the need for affordable health insurance. The debate lasted four hours, with the final vote 69 to 30. Critics were concerned with the possible undermining of existing consumer protections. Proponents of the bill spoke of the desperation of Iowans trying to find affordable health care.

Everybody knows insurance rates have been skyrocketing. Data received from the Insurance Commissioner’s office shows that the premium for a 50 year old man in the three years preceding the Affordable Care Act (ACA) ranged from $230 to $249 per month. In 2018, they are the sole carriers offering policies through the ACA Marketplace. The only health carrier, Medica, for 2018 had proposed a single risk pool premium of $1,021 per month. This projected premium is four times the average pre ACA premium in 2018.

Doug Ommen, Iowa’s Insurance Commissioner, in a letter to a subcommittee said, “We have seen monthly rates for a 50 year old increase from $286 in 2015, to $344 in 2016, to $400 in 2017, to $1,019 in 2018. The tripling of rates has occurred across age ranges and in all areas of the state. Individuals with incomes under 400 percent of FPL are protected from these rates due to the subsidies the ACA Exchange subsidy structure, but any individual needing insurance whose family income exceeds that threshold can no longer afford to even access the plans available on the Marketplace.”

Adding to the frustration is Washington’s reluctance to truly deal with the situation of affordable health care. Americans can’t’ buy insurance in the individual market independent of ObamaCare because private insurers are prohibited from selling it. This prohibition could be removed through the granting of state waivers through the Department of Health and Human Services, or by the passage of a new federal statute. ObamaCare would collapse into a high risk insurance pool for the seriously ill.

Reluctance of Washington to address the health crisis has forced states to take their own action. Idaho is the first state to allow plans that stray from ObamaCare’s coverage mandates, and Blue Cross of Idaho has proposed five “Freedom Blue” plans outside the state exchange. The plans provide coverage similar to what is available on the exchange, but many are listed at about one third the price because premiums are set to match individual health risk profiles rather than subsidize the riskiest enrollees. The new plans also boost affordability by offering higher deductibles.

Even though these policies fly in the face of federal regulations, Idaho has decided to push ahead.

Iowa’s approach takes a different tack; it would engage the Farm Bureau and Wellmark Blue Cross to create health benefit plans for “certain agricultural organizations.” It would not be insurance, but function similar to insurance. Farm Bureau would provide the capital of $35 million dollars. Wellmark of Iowa would serve as a third-party administrator.

This is not going to be the same insurance that you currently have. Farm Bureau is saying that these new policies will be similar to what Farm Bureau had before the ACA. The mandates that their policies were operating under will be the same as before the ACA. The premiums are said to be one-fourth to one-third of the cost of current ACA policies.

In order to not qualify as insurance, regulatory aspects of the policies will be left up to Farm Bureau and Wellmark with oversight provided by the State Insurance Commissioner. We are relying on the past experience of the two entities and their relationship with policy holders prior to the ACA.

The plans will operate under the existing Wellmark HMO network. Services can only be delivered by those member providers. Specialty care will be limited to existing hospitals within the state with the exceptions of some border cities like Omaha. Mayo Clinics are not included. When out of state, the policy holder is entitled to care if it is an emergency. Normal health procedures out of state will not be covered.

Women’s premiums will be higher because of pregnancy. Young policy holders will pay less, older policy holders will pay more. Exemption from pre-existing conditions will no longer be recognized. Access to treatment for mental health and substance abuse could be limited. Guaranteed insurability for the individual would be a thing of the past.

These plans being offered are very basic. Many of the mandates of the ACA are not recognized. It was these mandates that made ObamaCare unsustainable. Guaranteed insurability and pre-existing conditions alone added up to forty percent of the increased cost. Iowans will have to realize that the services offered will not be the same as they have had these last years of ObamaCare.

Because of high deductibles, people have not been using their primary care doctors and are going to the emergency room. Because of high premiums and deductibles, people are sacrificing their personal health. These new plans maybe aren’t for everybody, but right now this is the best solution that this Legislature can come up with until Washington makes changes to the ACA.

Make sure for those of you who need an affordable individual policy that you know what health services are going to be covered; that you know your access to those services and who will provide them. Remember that you will have to become a member of Farm Bureau and pay your annual dues to be eligible for these policies. If you don’t pay your dues, you will lose your coverage.

As a Farm Bureau network begins to sell this policy after July 1, 2018, we will learn more about what these policies have to offer.

