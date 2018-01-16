From Rep. Dave Heaton

January 16th, 2018

Title: Opening Week

I’m writing to you at the end of the first week and I’m sitting here in the House recalling what has happened. We have heard the State of the State by our Governor Kim Reynolds, our State of Judiciary by Chief Judge Cady, and today we heard from our head of the Iowa National Guard General Orr. It has been week of mostly ceremony with very little committee work accomplished.

These last three days have been spent gathering information from providers, managed care companies MCOs, and others who are concerned about our healthcare system and the effect managed care has had on it. Governor Kim Reynolds has in her State of the State remarks acknowledged that we are having problems with our managed care initiative and she has pledged to us that she will being doing what she can to improve that effort. She has hired a new Director of DHS as well as a new Medicaid Director. I and others have been listening to those effected and will do what we can to support her efforts.

The highlight of the week was the Governor’s State of the State address. Being from Mount Pleasant and knowing her while she lived and worked in our community—–Looking at her up on the podium and speaking to us for the first time as our State’s Governor was a special moment for me. I still can hear her words as she addressed the legislative body. Her following quote struck me the most.

“What a country and state we live in, where a small town girl from rural Iowa can become governor and have the opportunity to serve Iowans at the highest level. I

hope that can be an inspiration to every waitress, every grocery checker, every overworked and stressed out mom, and the little girls who dare to dream: In Iowa, if you’re willing to work for it, those dreams can come true.”

Governor Reynolds spoke of several initiatives that she asked us to support.

1. She asked us to consider ending Federal deductibility in our State’s tax code. Federal tax legislation created a $100 million windfall that she believes should remain with hard-working taxpayers.

2. She recognized the importance of broadband access to rural Iowa and she provided funding for that expansion.

3. She encourages a public-private effort with 21st Century work skills.

4. She would expand mental services and efforts to combat the usage of opioid abuse.

It was a wonderful address and I felt that it was the best State of the State address in the twenty-four years I have served as your State Representative. She was sincere and spoke from the heart. She truly wants to improve the lives and opportunities for all Iowans. That’s a big difference from what we hear from politicians on our cable news networks.

When I see her and I visit with her on different issues I feel as if I am looking at the same person who used to hand me my prescriptions out of the drive-in window at Dave’s SuperValue. I can still hear her say “Thank you Dave, and have a good day!” She not only represents Mount Pleasant, but the rest of our State.

