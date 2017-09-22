From HCHC Board Meeting

Henry County Health Center CEO Robb Gardner urged his hospital board to contact Senators Grassley and Ernst about the latest Obamacare repeal effort. Changes to Medicaid could mean 500 to 700 million dollar reduction in payments to Iowa impacting rural hospitals like HCHC. However, if the Graham Cassidy bill fails individual premiums could sky rocket. Gardner reported on his recent meeting with the Iowa Hospital Association at Thursdays HCHC trustees meeting. In other business, Gardner said the clinic remodel planning continues. He estimates costs to be $850,000 due to improvements to the mechanical and electrical infrastructure but said they are still value engineering the project. Board president Bob Meyer toured the old family vision space that in the remodel plan will become the womens health center. He said that space won’t need a lot of structural change.

HCHC continues to look for cost efficiencies thru out seeking a 10% reduction but Gardner said given the changes in healthcare they also have to keep asking the question what do we look like in the next few years. OBGYN Dr. Robert Smith will retire in October. Gardner said the plan is to continue with the two midwives on staff but a doctor is needed in order for babies to be delivered at HCHC. He warned the board they had been looking for 7 months for Smith’s replacement with no success. He did say they are close to hiring to full time ER doctors. In other business the HCHC board approved a lease agreement for a CT scanner and approved the hospital audit report.