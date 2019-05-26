From Congressman Dave Loebsack

Each year on Memorial Day, we gather with our friends and family to reflect on the sacrifices of the men and women who served in uniform and to keep alive the memory of those who gave their life during their service to our nation. Every day, I am inspired to stand up and fight for those who have fought for us.

As a parent of children serving in the Marines, I strongly believe we must serve those who have worn our nation’s uniform with the same honor and dedication with which they have served. That includes providing top-quality healthcare and benefits upon their return home and throughout their lives. If you, or a veteran you know needs assistance, my office stands ready to help any veteran, servicemember or their families who are in need. Please do not hesitate to be in touch!

Beyond ensuring veterans have the physical health care they earned, we must also ensure they have access to the mental health services they need when they leave active duty. That is why I proudly reintroduced the “Sgt. Brandon Ketchum Never Again Act” earlier this week. This bill would ensure no veteran is ever turned away when they are in a crisis by requiring that when a veteran enrolled in the VA health care system requests to be admitted for in-patient psychiatric care, the VA must provide that care for the veteran in the psychiatric ward of that Medical Center. If there are not enough beds or providers at that location, the VA must find care for the veteran at a non-VA facility. We cannot allow veterans to suffer in silence any more.

As folks gather with family and friends over this holiday weekend, let us not forget the true reason for Memorial Day. On this most hallowed day, we gather to pay tribute to those who serve, honor the memory of those we have lost, renew our commitment to the values they fought to defend, and recognize the sacrifices made by their families.

Thank you to everyone who has served and to those serving today. This Memorial Day, and every day, we keep those who made the ultimate sacrifice, their families, our veterans, and our servicemembers around the world in our thoughts.