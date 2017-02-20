Friends of the Harlan-Lincoln House present the 2017 Brown Bag Lecture Series

Mount Pleasant, Iowa: February 20, 2017 − Join Friends of the Harlan-Lincoln House for the annual Brown Bag Lecture Series. Lectures take place every Tuesday in March at noon in the Chadwick Library International Room on the campus of Iowa Wesleyan University. The lecture series is free and open to the public. Guests are invited to bring a lunch.

Programs and presenters are as follows:

Tuesday, March 7th – “Grant Wood’s Clear Lake Summer”

Presented by Paul Juhl

Tuesday, March 14th – “This Place Matters – Iowa Wesleyan’s 175th Anniversary”

Presented by Elizabeth Garrels

Tuesday, March 21st – “Lincoln’s Funeral” – A video presentation of the 150th Anniversary Reenactment of Abraham Lincoln’s funeral in Springfield, Illinois.

Presented by Pat White

Tuesday, March 28th – “Bread: The Staff of Life”

Presented by Janice Jones

To learn more about Iowa Wesleyan University, please visit www.iw.edu.

Iowa Wesleyan University–Celebrating its 175th Anniversary, Iowa Wesleyan University is a transformational learning community whose passion is to educate, empower and inspire students to lead meaningful lives and careers.