Friends of Henry County Health Center to host Soup Supper

Friends of Henry County Health Center invites the public to attend the Annual Fall Soup Supper scheduled for Friday, November 3, from 4:30-7:00 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church in Mt. Pleasant. The event is sponsored by Friends of HCHC, and proceeds from the Soup Supper benefit the Friends of HCHC Health Scholarship Fund.

The evening’s menu offers chili soup, cream of potato with bacon soup, or baked potato bar, relish, crackers, dessert and drink. The price is $9 for a choice of two entrees, $7 for one entrée, and a children’s menu for ages 5 and under is $2. In addition to the soup supper, there will be baked goods, as well as used jewelry for sale. The HCHC Gift Shop will also have a display of Christmas items for sale.

Friends of HCHC will also have order forms available for Christmas cut-out cookies, gingerbread men and Pastry Puffins. These items come frozen so your holiday baking can be fun and convenient. Bake a batch at a moment’s notice. Call 319.385.6524 for more information.