Frieda I. Tolander

Frieda I. Tolander, 86, of Mt. Pleasant, died Monday, February 8, 2021 at Arbor Court in Mt. Pleasant.

A family graveside memorial service will be held at a later date at the Forest Home Cemetery in Mt. Pleasant. There will be no visitation at the Kimzey Funeral Home, which is caring for Frieda’s family. Online condolences may be left at www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com

Mrs. Tolander, the former Frieda Inga Mock, was born May 11, 1934 in Dobrich, Germany. She was the daughter of Friedrich and Berta (Hillert) Mock. She attended school there. On May 8, 1959 in Kitzingen, Germany, she married Donald Earl Tolander. Mr. Tolander died August 5, 1994 in Columbia, MO.

Frieda and her husband remained in Germany as Mr. Tolander was in the United States Army. They made their home in the United States in 1962.

Mrs. Tolander was a dietary aide at New London Specialty Care. With her husband, they were the caretakers and mangers of the Heidelberg and Starlight Motels. Frieda was primarily a homemaker who loved to cook, bake and crochet. She enjoyed her soap operas on TV.

Survivors include her children – Klaus Tolander (Deborah Kirgan) of Mt. Pleasant, Jimmy Tolander of Mt. Pleasant, Walter Tolander of Nebraska and Marilyn (Chris) Freeman of Hillsboro; 2 sisters – Annaliese (Donald) Connelly of Washington state and Birgitta Mock of Germany; 7 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

Her parents, husband, 2 sons – Billy Joe Tolander and Peter Mock, a brother and a granddaughter precede in death.