FRIDAY STATE WRESTLING RESULTS

CLASS 1A

TEAM SCORING HEADING INTO SEMI FINALS:

1. Lisbon 50.5 2. Sibley-Ocheyedan 44.0 3. Don Bosco 37.0

106 lbs.-Daniel Meeker Wapello pinned #4 Cole Cassady of Martensdale St. Mary’s in 2:49 in wrestle back, Meeker wrestles later today against Connor Attkison of Tri Center

113 lbs.-Devon Meeker Wapello won 6-3 in quarterfinal and will wrestle Kurtis Krager of OABC in the semis later

126 lbs.-Zach Osborne Mediapolis won quarter final 3-2 SV in quarterfinal, wrestles #1 undefeated and 2 time champ Alex Thomsen of Underwood in semis

138 lbs.-#1 Austin Leopard L&M won his quarter final and now wrestles Kory Van Oort of W. Sioux in semis

Caleb Stolz Van Buren lost in the wrestle back to Duke Kyle of Missouri Valley 1:59 fall, Stolz out of the tournament

145 lbs.-Reno Chiri New London lost to Austin Eilers of Lawton Bronson in wrestle back by a 7-0 score, Chiri is out of the tournament

152 lbs.-#2 Brennan Swafford Mediapolis won by fall 3:22 in quarter final, meets #5 Brady Wilson Logan Magnolia in semis

182 lbs.-Hunter Connor L&M lost to Joey Schwennn of Belle Plain in wrestle backs by fall in 2:22, Connor out of the tournament.

285 lbs.-Cody Crawford Waco won his wrestle back 5-2 over Paine DeLam, tonight he will wrestle #10 Mitchell Smith of St. Ansgar

CLASS 3A

TEAM SCORE HEADING INTO SEMI FINALS:

1. Southeast Polk 73.0 2. Fort Dodge 62.5 3. Valley, WDM 52.0

106 LBS.-Duncan Delzell Burlington wrestled back this morning against #2 ranked Nick Oldham of Valley of West Des Moines and lost by fall in 1:15 Delzell is out of the tournament

113 lbs.-Ryan Steffensmeier Ft. Madison won his wrestle back against Carter Logue of Carlisle by fall in 1:08. He wrestles Kobey Pritchard of Indianola next this afternoon

138 lbs.-#3 Harlan Stffensmeier Ft. Madison won 6-0 in the quarterfinals, moves to semi-finals this afternoon against #1 Tristan Lara of Ft. Dodge

145 lbs.-Preston Terry Burlington lost his wrestle back this morning against Tyler Hirl of Norwalk 5-2, Preston Terry is out of the tournament.

182 lbs.-Spencer Sherwood Burlington won by fall in 3:00, wrestles in semi finals today against #1 ranked Max Lyon of Epworth Western Dubuque