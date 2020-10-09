Friday Sees Two Area Fires

Area fire departments were busy today. The call went out Friday at around 11:20 am for a fire at a vacant home at 306 East Ash in Winfield. As luck would have it, Winfield Fire Chief Josh Sparrow was working on another building in the neighborhood when he smelled fire and in investigating, discovered the blaze. Sparrow reports that the fire started at the southeast corner of the home in the exterior before traveling to the soffit and into the attic. They were able to extinguish the blaze but the structure is a total loss. They were not able to locate the cause of the blaze and so the State Fire Marshall’s Office has been called in to investigate. Winfield and Mt. Union Departments assisted to put the blaze out.

Friday afternoon, a little after 1:30, reports started coming in reporting smoke coming from a home in the 2600 block of Iowa Avenue. When crews arrived, they found the house fully engulfed in flames. Crews from Mount Pleasant and Salem worked on the blaze. An ambulance was requested to the address later in the afternoon. The address was reported as 2667 Iowa Avenue. County property records show that property is owned by Rich Taylor. KILJ News is working to get more details.