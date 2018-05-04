Friday School Board Committee Meetings

Mount Pleasant Community School District

FINANCE COMMITTEE MEETING

Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office

1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102

Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641

The Mount Pleasant Board of Education FINANCE COMMITTEE will meet at 2:30pm on Friday, May 4, 2018, to review/discuss:

2018-2019 Employment Contracts Mapleleaf Paving Update 2018-2019 Buildings and Grounds Projects

The meeting is open to the public and patrons are welcome

Mount Pleasant Community School District

POLICY COMMITTEE MEETING

Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office

1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102

Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641

The Mount Pleasant Board of Education POLICY COMMITTEE will meet at 3:30pm on Friday, May 4, 2018 to review/discuss:

WisdomQuest Alternative High School Programming First Reading of School Board Policy 600 Series, Education Program School Based Counseling Services

The meeting is open to the public and patrons are welcome