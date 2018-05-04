Friday School Board Committee Meetings

Friday School Board Committee MeetingsWritten by Theresa Rose on May 4, 2018
Mount Pleasant Community School District
FINANCE COMMITTEE MEETING
Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office
1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102
Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641
The Mount Pleasant Board of Education FINANCE COMMITTEE will meet at 2:30pm on Friday, May 4, 2018, to review/discuss:
- 2018-2019 Employment Contracts
- Mapleleaf Paving Update
- 2018-2019 Buildings and Grounds Projects
The meeting is open to the public and patrons are welcome
Mount Pleasant Community School District
POLICY COMMITTEE MEETING
Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office
1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102
Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641
The Mount Pleasant Board of Education POLICY COMMITTEE will meet at 3:30pm on Friday, May 4, 2018 to review/discuss:
- WisdomQuest Alternative High School Programming
- First Reading of School Board Policy 600 Series, Education Program
- School Based Counseling Services
The meeting is open to the public and patrons are welcome