Friday School Board Committee Meetings

Written by Theresa Rose on May 4, 2018

Mount Pleasant Community School District

 FINANCE COMMITTEE MEETING

 Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office

1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102

Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641

 The Mount Pleasant Board of Education FINANCE COMMITTEE will meet at 2:30pm on Friday, May 4, 2018, to review/discuss:

  1. 2018-2019 Employment Contracts
  2. Mapleleaf Paving Update
  3. 2018-2019 Buildings and Grounds Projects

The meeting is open to the public and patrons are welcome

Mount Pleasant Community School District

 POLICY COMMITTEE MEETING

 Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office

1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102

Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641

 The Mount Pleasant Board of Education POLICY COMMITTEE will meet at 3:30pm on Friday, May 4, 2018 to review/discuss:

  1. WisdomQuest Alternative High School Programming
  2. First Reading of School Board Policy 600 Series, Education Program
  3. School Based Counseling Services

The meeting is open to the public and patrons are welcome