Friday School Board Committee Meetings

Friday School Board Committee MeetingsWritten by Theresa Rose on August 6, 2020
Mount Pleasant Community School District School Board Committee Meetings
FINANCE COMMITTEE MEETING
Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office
1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102
Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641
The Mount Pleasant Board of Education FINANCE COMMITTEE will meet at 2:30pm on Friday, August 7, 2020, to review/discuss:
- Instructional Support Levy Renewal Information
- Return to Learn Plan Review
POLICY COMMITTEE MEETING
Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office
1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102
The Mount Pleasant Board of Education POLICY COMMITTEE will meet at 4:10pm on Friday, August 7, 2020 to review/discuss:
- Review Iowa Association of School Board Legislative Priorities
- First Reading of new Board Policy 105 Discrimination and Harassment Based on Sex Prohibited (Title IX)
- Review Return to Learn Plan
These meetings are open to the public and patrons are welcome.