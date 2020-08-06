Friday School Board Committee Meetings

Mount Pleasant Community School District School Board Committee Meetings

FINANCE COMMITTEE MEETING

Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office

1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102

Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641

The Mount Pleasant Board of Education FINANCE COMMITTEE will meet at 2:30pm on Friday, August 7, 2020, to review/discuss:

Instructional Support Levy Renewal Information Return to Learn Plan Review

POLICY COMMITTEE MEETING

Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office

1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102

The Mount Pleasant Board of Education POLICY COMMITTEE will meet at 4:10pm on Friday, August 7, 2020 to review/discuss:

Review Iowa Association of School Board Legislative Priorities First Reading of new Board Policy 105 Discrimination and Harassment Based on Sex Prohibited (Title IX) Review Return to Learn Plan

These meetings are open to the public and patrons are welcome.