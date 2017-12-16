Friday Night Accident at the Intersection of Grand and Mapleleaf

Mt. Pleasant Police investigated a two vehicle accident just after 5 pm Friday at the intersection of Mapleleaf Drive and Grand Avenue. Patricia Walker was driving west on Mapleleaf and stopped at the intersection with Grand Avenue. At the same time Connie Butcher was driving south on Grand and had also stopped at the intersection. Walker had the right of way and entered the intersection. Butcher didn’t see the Walker vehicle and entered the intersection where the two vehicles collided. No one was hurt. Butcher was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.