Friday News

At approximately 8:30 this morning, emergency crew responded to a one-vehicle accident that occurred in the 3000 grid of Franklin Avenue. Initial reports stated that the vehicle was on its top and there were two people trapped inside. The male driver was air cared for treatment of injuries. The accident is still under investigation and KILJ will update you as soon as details become available.

An Ottumwa woman is charged with murder in the first degree following a July 19th incident. On that day, Ottumwa police responded to a call in the 100 block of North James Street on the report of an unresponsive child in the home. 5-year-old child was transported to Ottumwa Regional Hospital where she was declared dead. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation assisted with the case and in questioning the mother, 22-year-old Kelsie Thomas she admitted to killing her daughter. Thomas was then placed under arrest and is currently being held in the Wapello County Jail. The investigation is still ongoing.