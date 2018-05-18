FRIDAY AREA STATE TRACK RESULTS

Cardinal boys 4×200 relay team ran 1:32.67 won the 1st heat, two heats to go in this final

Mason Aschenbrenner of Cardinal made the finals in 110 highs in 15.03, fastest time was 14.83.

New London girl’s distance medley relay team wins in 4:14.59 school record time, 1st state meet relay win ever for New London.

WMU girls’ distance medley relay team Dq’d because of false start

MPHS girls’ and boys’ teams will be in action this afternoon beginning at 2:40. Panther girls did not score any points on Thursday, boys are in 3rd place with 12 points, Marion leads with 18. Zach Beason scored 4 points with a 5th place finish in the discus. Cody Mertens scored 5 points with a 4th place finish in the 3200 meters. The 4×800 relay placed 6th and got 3 points, with Jonathan Ita, Jacob Stukerjurgen, Brody Bender and Kyle Vanderham running.

Today the Panther girls will have Lexi Magnani and Grace Bittle in the shot put. The Panther boys have Keegan Rich and Rylan Seberg in the long jump. Both squads will have teams in the distance medley relay which is a final event, Jake Lowe and Cole Burns are in the 110 highs prelims, Maggie Cristoforo, Jake Lowe and Chase Lamm all run the 400 meter hurdles which is a final. M.P. runs the boys 4×200 final. The boys run in the 4×100 relay prelims and the M.P. girls close the day running in the 4×400 relay prelims.

The 1A and 4A KILJ area girls’ and boys’ teams will have participants in these events. WMU girls and New London girls and boys will run the distance medley relay final. Carson McSorely New London and Colton Horak of Waco will run in the 400 meter final for girls and boys. Danville girls will run in the 4×100 and 4×400 prelims and the 4×200 final.