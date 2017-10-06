Friday Afternoon Accident

On 10/6/17 at approximately 13:50 hours, the Mt Pleasant Police Department responded to a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Main and Washington St in Mt Pleasant IA. It was determined that a 2014 GMC Acadia was traveling westbound, operated by Brandi Simons stopped for vehicles turning and was struck from behind by a 1989 Chevrolet operated by Larry Heitmeier III who was traveling westbound as well. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Henry County Ambulance assisted at the scene. Heitmeier was cited for speed and the total damage was estimated at $1500.