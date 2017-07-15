FRIDAY ACCIDENTS WITH INJURIES

One person was killed and six others injured in a Van Buren County rollover accident on Friday. Iowa State Patrol reports that a vehicle traveling on Highway 2 at 2:31 in the afternoon when the driver went into the gravel shoulder, over-corrected, and rolled into a cornfield. The 26-year-old woman driving the car was pronounced dead on-scene. Medical Helicopters were dispatched from throughout Eastern Iowa to transport a 36-year-old passenger and two 8-year-old passengers to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for treatment of serious injuries. A third 8-year-old, a 5-year-old, and a 3-year-old were transported by ambulance to Van Buren County Hospital. Authorities have not released the names of the victims.

A Mt. Pleasant woman was injured in a motorcycle crash Friday. It happened on Highway 150 and N. Industrial Parkway in Fayette County. Deputies say 55-year-old Victoria Ramaker, of Mount Pleasant, lost control of her bike while trying to slow down for a car in front of her. Ramaker suffered head injuries, but her exact condition has not been released. The accident remains under investigation by Fayette County authorities.