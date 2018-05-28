FRIDAY ACCIDENT IN M.P.

Mt. Pleasant Police investigated and accident shortly after 7 am Friday May 25th involving a car and vehicles parked in the Schrader Used Cars lot in the 800 block of West Washington Street. A car driven by Penelope Ross-Ensminger of Mt. Pleasant was driving east on Washington street when she suffered a medical issue, her vehicle went out of control and onto the used car lot causing major damage to all vehicles involved. Ensminger was not seriously injured and was charged with failure to maintain control. Damages totaled $30,000.