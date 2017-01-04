Freezer Meals for the Crock Pot Workshop

Healthy Henry County Communities is partnering with the Fellowship Cup to host a monthly community wellness education series. The 2017 series kicks off on Tuesday, January 10th at 5:30pm in the Fellowship Cup community room. Tasha Upton from Miss K’s will share ideas, recipes and samples of meals you can make ahead and freeze and cook later in the crock pot. If interested call the Fellowship Cup at 319-385-3242 to sign up; there is no charge.

February’s workshop will be on February 7th and cover heart healthy habits and March 7th will focus on tips and recipes for National Nutrition Month. This series is designed so that all residents of Henry County have the opportunity to learn about heathy habits. Visit facebook.com/HealthyHenryCounty or www.HealthyHenryCounty.org for updates about future workshops.