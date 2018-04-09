Free Family Event at Iowa Wesleyan University

Free Family Event at Iowa Wesleyan University, Saturday



The Southeast Iowa Early Childhood Summit will feature a free family fair and performance by Bob Kann at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 21st in the Iowa Wesleyan University Student Activity Center Gymnasium, 601 N. Main St, Mt. Pleasant, IA. Bob Kann is a former Professor of Education at the University of Wisconsin and now enjoys entertaining families through storytelling, juggling, and magic.

Following Bob’s performance, families are welcome to have a snack while they enjoy the following activities:

Shopping at the Scholastic Book Fair

Interactive areas hosted by local libraries and early childhood programs

Iowa Public Television activity area

Take a photo with Wesley the Tiger

Sing along with the Joy of Music

Vision screening compliments of Washington County Public Health

Car Seat Safety Checks compliments of Lutheran Services in Iowa

Families can find a list of all the summit activities and RSVP for the event at earlydevelopment.org. Families who RSVP will receive a Scholastic Book gift certificate and will be entered into the drawing for a door prize.

All summit activities are free and open to the public thanks to the collaborative efforts and funding from local organizations such as Children First, DHLW Early Childhood Area, Iowa/Jefferson/Keokuk Early Childhood Area, and Quad County-Community Partnerships for Protecting Children (CPPC). In addition to the family fair and Scholastic Book shop, the summit includes seminars and a keynote presentation by Bob Kann starting at 8:30 a.m. Seminars and conference sessions are open to the public and available to childcare professionals for credit.

To learn more about Southeast Iowa Early Childhood Summit activities and the partners who support them, visit the website at earlydevelopment.org. To learn more about your local Early Childhood Iowa (ECI) area board, contact Tasha Beghtol for Des Moines, Henry, Louisa and Washington Counties at tbeghtol@dhlw.org or 319-461-1369, Ginger Knisley for Lee and Van Buren Counties at ginnylyn08@gmail.com, and Tammy Wetjen-Kestersen for Iowa, Jefferson, and Keokuk Counties at iowajeffersonkeokukeci@gmail.com.