Free Coffee Wednesday for local veterans, law enforcement and emergency responders

Thanks to a Henry County resident all veterans, law enforcement officers and first responders will enjoy free coffee at Hardees on Wednesday from the time Hardees opens until 11 am. Art Tousignant wants to honor these folks and say thank you for taking care of our community and country. The coffee has already been paid for. Art and Dean Hamilton invite these local heroes to come in and spend their money by treating yourself at his expense. Art would also like to thank the Hardees Management team for allowing him to do this. That’s Wednesday from opening to 11 am, free coffee at Hardees for veterans, law enforcement officers and first responders.