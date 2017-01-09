Fredric J. Eden

Fredric J. Eden, 88, of Keosauqua, formerly of Bonaparte and Farmington died at 1:17 A.M. Sunday January 8, 2017 at Veterans’ Hospital, Iowa City. He was born March 20, 1928 in Lone Tree, IA to Howard and Frata Morrison Eden. Fred moved as a youth with his parents to the Bonaparte area and graduated from Bonaparte High School in 1945. Upon graduation he entered the U.S. Navy, serving through 1946.

He married Madeline Nelson June 5, 1949 in Milton. She died February 20, 1988. He married Gwendolyn Helmick August 18, 1990 in Montrose. She died May 24, 2009.

Fred farmed in the Bonaparte area, drove a stock truck, worked at International Harvester factory at Moline, IL, Iowa Army Ammunition Plant, West Burlington and drove a Harmony School Bus. He had served as a Farm Service Agency committeeman and on the Van Buren County Compensation Board. He was a long-time member of Bonaparte United Church and a 65 year member of Sargeant-Osweiler Post No. 563, American Legion, Bonaparte, had been a Boy Scoutmaster and 4H leader and was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes, Green Bay Packers and St. Louis Cardinals fan.

Surviving are a daughter, Cathy Eden and two sons, Richard Eden (Cynthia) and John Eden (Dayle) all of Bonaparte, eight grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren, two step-daughters, Laurie Simmons (John) of Keosauqua and Wendy Buford (Jeff) of Donnellson, a step-son, J.C. Helmick (Bobbi) of Keokuk, seven step-grandchildren and ten step-great-grandchildren, a sister, Mildred Wilson of Keosauqua and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a son, James Eden, a granddaughter, Kristie Eden, two brothers, George and Ralph Eden and four sisters, Helen Latta, Gertrude Swanson, Ruth Dilger and Vera Hemmings.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 A.M. Thursday January 12, 2017 in Bonaparte United Church with Pastor Michael Elrod officiating. Visitation will open at 3 P.M. Wednesday at Pedrick Funeral Home, Keosauqua with family present 5-7 P.M. Burial will be in Vale Cemetery north of Bonaparte. Memorials to Vale Cemetery, Bonaparte United Church or Sargeant-Osweiler Post may be left at the funeral home or church or mailed to the family at 18973 Willow Avenue, Bonaparte, IA 52620