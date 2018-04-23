Frank Holly Wagner

Frank Holly Wagner, 97, of Danville died Friday, April 20, 2018, at Great River Hospice House.

The funeral service for Holly Wagner will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday at Elliott Chapel, New London with Pastor Dean Graber officiating. Burial will follow at Jaggar Cemetery rural Danville. Visitation will begin at noon Tuesday at the chapel with the family present to greet friends from 5:00 – 7:00 PM.

Memorials have been established for Great River Hospice House and Danville Fire and Rescue. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.