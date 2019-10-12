Frank H. Tortat (final arrangements)

Frank H. Tortat, 93, of rural Keosauqua, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at his home.

Graveside Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at the McCormick Cemetery at Highland Center with Reverend David Taylor officiating. Friends may call after 2 p.m. on Tuesday at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant where the family will be present from 4 to 6 p.m. that evening. Memorials may be directed to Every Step Hospice in his memory.

