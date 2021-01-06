Frances Morrow

FRANCES FAE MORROW passed away peacefully on January 4th, 2021 at the age of 85 at Parkview Home in Wayland, Iowa. She was born on November 5th, 1935 in Washington County, Iowa, one of twin daughters to Ed and Ethel (Hesseltine) Morgan. Frances was united in marriage to James (Dick) Morrow on December 19th, 1953 at the Methodist Church in Brighton, Iowa. Frances raised her seven children while working full time. She worked at Advance Ross for several years, then worked for McCleery-Cumming Co. from 1972 – 1997, when she retired. She continued to work part time for Parkview Nursing Home in Wayland as an environmental aide for several years. Frances attended the Independent Bible Church in Wayland. She accepted Christ as her Savior on August 20th, 1995. Pastor Robert Wolf baptized her in July of 2000. Frances has twenty grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. She always enjoyed going to their various activities and rarely missed a Waco Sporting event. She also loved taking plane rides to visit relatives and enjoyed staying in motels. She liked to ride bike, swim and spend time with her family.

Her memory will be cherished and kept alive by her husband of 67 years, and six daughters, Sherri (Merle) Rugg of Wayland, Carla Hildebrand (and friend Paul Beliel) of Wayland, Laura Morrow of Tennille, Georgia, Joanie Leichty (Barry) of Wayland, Sheila (Keenan) Graves of West Branch and Beverly (Bryan) Conrad of Wayland; and last, but not least, her one and only son, Randy (Beth) Morrow of Wayland. Frances also has two surviving sisters; Margie (Stan) Rolston and Mary (Ron) Newman, both of Clinton, IA. Gone on before her are brothers Bob Morgan, Howard VanWinkle, David Edfors, Mart Edfors, Guy Edfors, Pete Edfors, Jerry Edfors, Ronnie Edfors; sisters Thelma (Dean) Farrier, twin sister Francine (Glen) Lowe, and Debra (Harold) Keller.

As per Frances’ wishes she has been cremated and there will be a visitation from noon – 6 PM, Thursday, January 7, at the Beatty Funeral Home in Wayland, where the family will be present from 4 – 6 PM. Masks are required, and social distancing guidelines will be in place. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 PM on Friday, January 8th at the Independent Bible Church in Wayland, Iowa with Pastor Ben Linville officiating. The service will be available via Livestream on the Beatty Peterseim Facebook Page. A burial service will take place at a later date at Sandy Hook Cemetery in Brighton, Iowa. The family has designated “Waco Youth Athletic Association” for memorial contributions. The family wishes to thank Parkview Home in Wayland for the tender loving care shown to her during the last years of her life.