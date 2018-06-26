Fran Lowe

Frances Irene Lowe passed away Tuesday, June 26, 2018 at Henry County Health Care, Mt Pleasant Iowa at the age of 91. She was born a Mt. Pleasant, Iowa on April 18, 1927 to Robert Lincoln Evans and Elvira Jane (Williams) Evans. She graduated from Winfield Consolidated High School in 1945. Frances lived west of Winfield until her marriage to Leslie Porter Lowe on September 25, 1949 at the First Presbyterian Church of Winfield, which they were both members and she was later an elder and circle member. They owned and farmed east of Winfield until they retired and moved into Winfield. Frances worked as a substitute mail carrier for a time and a postal clerk at Winfield Post Office. She was an avid golfer throughout her life and belonged to Indian Hills Country Club. She was past chairman of the Iowa Women’s Golf Association. She was a big sports fan. Frances was preceded in death by 2 infant sisters, her parents, her husband Leslie Lowe, and a sister-in-law, Pearl Lowe.

A closed casket service will be held Friday June 29 at 2 pm at the First Presbyterian Church in Winfield. Visitation will be at the church one hour before the service. She requests no flowers, but memorials have been established by Frances for the Winfield 1st Responders or the First Presbyterian Church of Winfield.

Burial will be in the Winfield- Scott Township Cemetery, with fellowship following in the basement of the church.

Honts Funeral Home in Winfield is in charge of the arrangements.