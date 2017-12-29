Fourth Quarter 2017 Year in Review

The HCHC Board of Trustees made a decision to return Public Health to county jurisdiction. Due to ongoing regulatory changes at the federal and state level and the associated financial implications, HCHC received authorization from the Board of Trustees to end the contract between the hospital and the Board of Health for public health services. The County Supervisors, Auditor, hospital and public health officials would continue to work thru the fourth quarter on the particulars of the new arrangement.

The County Supervisors, Sheriff Rich McNamee and the manager for the jail construction project kept busy with preliminary work as they waited to find out if the state would approve the transfer of land from the Department of Corrections to the county. December 21 Supervisor Greg Moeller was able to announce the final paperwork had been signed and was in the mail to Henry County. The county now can move forward into the new year with finalizing the design plans and getting started with actual construction on the site located along South Grand Avenue.

Tiger Nation gathered in the center of the Iowa Wesleyan campus October 20 for Boom Night festivities as the local university celebrated Homecoming 2017. A highlight of the event was the crowning of this year’s Homecoming Royalty by University President Steve Titus and his wife Sarah. The 2017 Homecoming Queen is Marisol Gonzalez and the King is Tevin Yen. In addition to the Homecoming parade on Saturday the new Walk of Honor was dedicated and a special homecoming event took place that evening. Music, delicious food and fireworks highlighted the IWU Purple and White Ball held October 21. The first ever ball brought a year of celebration to a close as the local university marked 175 years in existence. The ball’s special guests were Tom and Christie Vilsack. Each received the presidential medal for outstanding merit presented at by IW President Steven Titus during the evening’s festivities. It was also announced that the Vilsacks would lead the University’s new planning commission.

Another local company celebrated the completion of a huge expansion as Hearth and Home Technologies invited the public to see the 90,000 square feet added for regional distribution. That was October 25. December 13 Lomont Molding celebrated the addition of 25,000 square feet of shipping and warehouse space.

November 1st was a big day in Mt. Pleasant. Both the Governor and Iowa Secretary of Agriculture visited. During the morning Governor Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg toured the town’s central park area visiting businesses and checking out some of the results of upper story renovation projects. Secretary Bill Northey’s visit overlapped the governor’s as Northey toured Becks Hybrid Seed.

When the supervisors canvassed the votes from the November 7 city elections. There weren’t any issues with the balloting. Auditor Shelly Barber said the electronic polling books, used for the first time worked well enabling her staff to quickly download and transfer information to the state auditor’s office after the election. Only one individual had an issue with showing a picture id. It was not required this time but will be in 2019. Barber shared voter turnout percentages. Mt. Pleasant saw the lowest voter turn out at 3%. The biggest turnout was New London. 489 votes were cast. That’s a 36% voter turnout.

The process leading to a vote on consolidating the Van Buren and Harmony School Districts continued in November with a hearing before the Great Prairie Area Education Agency board of directors. The hearing was held prior to the board’s decision on whether or not to call for a vote on the consolidation. Before the year ended the AEA board gave it’s approval for a February vote of the residents of both districts.

A grand jury was convened in Henry County November 14 to determine if there would be charges in a 17 year old cold case. November 30 Michael Lee Syperda was arrested in Glenwood Springs Colorado and charged with first degree murder in connection with the death of his estranged wife Elizabeth who disappeared in July of 2000.

Two Des Moines County Correctional Center correctional officers were assaulted December 10 by three inmates during a search of the male maximum security area. Two of the inmates, Jorge Sanders Galvez and Earl Booth Harris, were each awaiting sentencing in separate first degree murder cases. Both received life without parole the same day they were charged with attempted murder and assault on a correctional officer. Sanders Galvez made national as well as regional headlines for murdering a 16 year old gender fluid Burlington High School student. His arrest captured headlines at the start of 2017. His trial and conviction on the murder charge followed by the attack on the correctional officer capture headlines at the end of 2017.