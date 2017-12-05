Foundation Award Celebration

The Enhance Henry County Community Foundation is planning a celebration ceremony and announcement of their twelfth grant-making awards and results. The event will be held December 12th in the Union Block building on the north side of the Mt. Pleasant square at 11am. Grant recipients, county elected officials and the general public are encouraged to attend.

The Enhance Henry County Community Foundation applied, received and was awarded $133,672 in County Endowment Funds. Under terms of the award 75% of the funds shall be awarded to county not-for-profits, communities and charities.

A special grantmaking committee of the foundation has been busy receiving and evaluating grant applications. 31 grant applications were received totaling over $323,000. The Enhance Henry County Community Foundation is actively seeking contributions and gifts to build the grantmaking capacity of the new foundation.

For more information contact:

The Enhance Henry County Community Foundation

Lora Roth

Administrator

319-385-8728

lora@kilj.com