Foundation Announces Grant Award Recipients

Henry County Health Center Foundation is pleased to announce its 2017 Grant Award Recipients which include New London Community Child Care & Preschool, Mount Pleasant Public Library and Mount Pleasant Community School District. The HCHC Foundation presented grants to each of these organizations for various projects supporting health related initiatives.

Dennis Julian, Director of the New London Community Childcare & Preschool, accepted a check for $1,300 for the purchase of an automated external defibrillator (AED). According to Julian, “This unit will serve to protect the children at the center and any visitors that should be on site. It gives our families yet another level of safety.”

HCHC Foundation presented a check for $2,000 to Jeffrey Meyer, Director at the Mount Pleasant Public Library, for a two-pronged project. The first part of the project will update the library’s medical and health collection, and then a new public health website will be created that is accessible through the library’s website. “The library is greatly appreciative of the HCHC Foundation’s contribution. This grant will provide the public with many new resources, updating our health materials for years to come,” Meyer said.

The third grant awarded this year went to Mount Pleasant Community School District. Superintendent John Henriksen accepted the check for $6,700 for the purchase of IHT Spirit Zone Heart Rate monitors. Henriksen said “Once again, Henry County Health Center and the HCHC Foundation have demonstrated their tremendous support and commitment to Mount Pleasant Community School District and our students. This gift will promote and encourage our students to increase their activity levels and make healthy lifestyle choices. Thank you, HCHC, for supporting the students and staff of Mount Pleasant Community School District!”

The HCHC Foundation is a 501(c)3, non-profit organization whose mission is to promote, fund and deliver important health related initiatives for the benefit of residents of Henry County and surrounding areas. Foundation Director Mark Hempen says, “It is our pleasure to fund projects such as these that share our strong commitment to the future well-being of our area residents. Grants like these show our supporters how their contributions can generate positive changes locally in Henry County.”

Future funding opportunities can be found at www.hchc.org/foundation or by contacting Mark Hempen at 319/385-6541, or emailing hempenm@hchc.org.