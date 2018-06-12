Found Property

At approximately 11:10 am today, June 12, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a call about found property near Mt. Pleasant. The items included a Spirit snow blower, Craftsman motorcycle jack and a Ready Heater (Kerosene torpedo heater).

If you have any information about these items, please contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 319-385-2712.

If you wish to claim these items please bring some type of verifying information with you to the Sheriff’s Office.